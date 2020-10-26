The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-quart multi-use pressure cooker has dropped to $79.99 at Best Buy. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day and one of the best prices we've seen on this Instant Pot. It does, in fact, match the Instant Pot's lowest price and a price we haven't seen since the last deal we shared back in August. The 6-quart pressure cooker normally sells for $150, and when it does go on sale it usually just drops to around $100. Today's deal is a bargain by comparison, and you can also find it going for this price at Amazon.

Instant Pot has a lot of different models. In fact, you can find others like the Instant Pot Duo also going for around this $80 price tag. Never mind that the one above actually has more functionality than the Duo, it also differentiates itself with the Smart Wi-Fi tag in the name. This pressure cooker is capable of connecting to your smartphone and giving you the luxury of remote control over what's going on. You can use the mobile app to monitor the cooker. Plus, you'll find more than 1,000 preprogrammed recipes that you can follow to create meals and do more with your pressure cooker.

The 8-in-1 functionality means this pressure cooker can take the place of eight different appliances. Use it as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a saute pan, a steamer, and a warmer. It can braise, bake, steam, and saute. And you can prepare anything from meat to soup to sauce using the three temperature settings to help you control the heat.

The Instant Pot has removable parts, including the cooking pot. And those parts are dishwasher safe, so it's easy to clean after every meal.