The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-quart multi-use pressure cooker has dropped to $79.99 at Best Buy. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day and one of the best prices we've seen on this Instant Pot. It does, in fact, match the Instant Pot's lowest price and a price we haven't seen since the last deal we shared back in August. The 6-quart pressure cooker normally sells for $150, and when it does go on sale it usually just drops to around $100. Today's deal is a bargain by comparison, and you can also find it going for this price at Amazon.
Today's the day
Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-quart multi-use pressure cooker silver
The 6-quart pot is large enough for family-sized meals. Has three temperature settings that let you control the heat. Removable parts are dishwasher safe. Takes the place of 8 appliances. Connect to your phone for remote monitoring and recipes.
$79.99
$150.00 $70 off
Instant Pot has a lot of different models. In fact, you can find others like the Instant Pot Duo also going for around this $80 price tag. Never mind that the one above actually has more functionality than the Duo, it also differentiates itself with the Smart Wi-Fi tag in the name. This pressure cooker is capable of connecting to your smartphone and giving you the luxury of remote control over what's going on. You can use the mobile app to monitor the cooker. Plus, you'll find more than 1,000 preprogrammed recipes that you can follow to create meals and do more with your pressure cooker.
The 8-in-1 functionality means this pressure cooker can take the place of eight different appliances. Use it as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a saute pan, a steamer, and a warmer. It can braise, bake, steam, and saute. And you can prepare anything from meat to soup to sauce using the three temperature settings to help you control the heat.
The Instant Pot has removable parts, including the cooking pot. And those parts are dishwasher safe, so it's easy to clean after every meal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
What case do you have for your Galaxy Note 20?
You can get a bunch of great cases for the Galaxy Note 20, but which ones are the best? Here's what our AC forum members think.
OnePlus expands into the budget segment with Nord N10 5G, Nord N100
OnePlus is making its foray into the budget category with the launch of its latest Nord phones. The Nord N10 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 690 and has 5G connectivity, with the Nord N100 aimed at the entry-level market and featuring a large 5000mAh battery. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100.
10 great accessories any Instant Pot owner will appreciate
If you've fallen in love with the Instant Pot multicooker, one of the most popular small kitchen appliances around, chances are you have been on the hunt for great accessories for it, too. I have been using one for years and throughout that time, I have probably spent more on accessories than I have on the appliance itself! But they have all been worth it.