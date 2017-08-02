Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a set of certified Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses so you can safely watch it!

The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is right around the corner and if you plan to watch it, you'll want to make sure your eyes are protected. This may seem like something trivial, but looking directly at it could actually blind you. Luckily, spending just a few bucks can keep your eyes safe, and allow you to enjoy the sights of this can't miss event. B&H Photo is offering a 5-pack of Eclipse Viewing Glasses for $4.99, a savings of $3 from their regular price.

You can find these glasses in tons of places right now, but not all of them are created equal. You'll need to ensure they have an ISO 12312-2 certification, otherwise, they may not be providing the protection you need. For many, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you'll want to make sure you are prepared for the event, and that your family is as well.

ISO 12312-2 for Safe Solar Viewing

Blocks 99.999% of Intense Visible Light

100% Protection from UV and IR Radiation

Scratch-Resistant Lens Material

These glasses do ship for free, but it says to allow up to 7 business days for them to be delivered. If you want to ensure you have a pair in time for the event, be sure to get your order in now! If you want to go all out on this event, B&H also has an 8-piece solar observing and imaging kit for $30, which includes a filter for your camera so you can safely photograph it.

