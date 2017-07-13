For one day only, get the Moto G5 Plus with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for $249.

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best budget phones currently in the market, and you can pick one up for just $199 on Newegg. That's a $30 discount on the model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Amazon is also getting on the action, offering the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for $249, which comes out to a savings of $50 from the phone's $299 retail price.

As a refresher, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD panel, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625. Other specs include a microSD slot, 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 lens and dual pixel autofocus, 5MP front shooter, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone is unlocked and compatible with all four major carriers, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The sale is valid for one day only, so if you're in the market for a budget phone with decent specs and an uncluttered software experience, head to Amazon from the link below to get your hands on the Moto G5 Plus.

