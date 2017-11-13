Strap some style on your wrist at a crazy price!

Fossil's 2nd-gen Q smartwatches are now available at Amazon for as little as $123.19, which is a huge discount. These normally sell for between $255 and $275 and have never dropped below $175 in the past. These Android Wear-powered smartwatches can deliver your notifications to your wrist, track your steps, and much more with ease. If you've been considering trying out a smartwatch, but couldn't swallow the price tags, you won't want to miss out on these deals.

The options available at this price include:

Target also has some of these available, and you may be able to pick them up today if you need that instant gratification.

If you can't find a watch band color or style that you like, don't worry. There are a lot of other band options available, like these silicon sports options or this milanese loop band. You should also probably invest in a screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches and cracks.

TL;DR