Strap some style on your wrist at a crazy price!
Fossil's 2nd-gen Q smartwatches are now available at Amazon for as little as $123.19, which is a huge discount. These normally sell for between $255 and $275 and have never dropped below $175 in the past. These Android Wear-powered smartwatches can deliver your notifications to your wrist, track your steps, and much more with ease. If you've been considering trying out a smartwatch, but couldn't swallow the price tags, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
The options available at this price include:
- White Silicone Fossil Q - $123.20
- Two-Tone Stainless Steel Fossil Q - $123.19
- Dark Brown Leather Fossil Q - $123.20
- Stainless Steel Fossil Q - $130.20
- Stainless Steel Fossil Q Wander - $130.20
Target also has some of these available, and you may be able to pick them up today if you need that instant gratification.
If you can't find a watch band color or style that you like, don't worry. There are a lot of other band options available, like these silicon sports options or this milanese loop band. You should also probably invest in a screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches and cracks.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a huge discount, and by far the lowest price we've seen on these watches. It's a great way to get started in the Android Wear space without a huge investment, and they look great as well!
- Things to know before you buy! - There are a few different options at this price, and if you don't see one with a band you want, you can always buy a band that you like and replace the existing one with it.
Reader comments
Grab a 2nd-gen Fossil Q smartwatch in various colors for $123
I love my dark brown Fossil 2nd gen. I slapped a stainless steel band on it. Works great and does everything I need it to do.
Nice! That sounds like a good lookin' color combo.
Really curious about this....I pre-ordered the MIsfit Vapor when it was on amazon for $150 but there has been NO word on when those will ever ship and currently Amazon has completely deleted the product page so I'm wondering if it may just get cancelled. Is it worth waiting for the Vapor or is this a good enough alternative to just make it worth cancelling that order once and for all?
Yes, get a screen protector, they scratch like nobody's business...