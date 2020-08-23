After months of teases and speculation, Warner Bros. Montreal's Gotham Knights was revealed during yesterday's DC Fandome event. This game kicks off with Batman apparently dying and as a result, the Bat-Family has to save Gotham from supervillains like Mr. Freeze and the mysterious Court of Owls.

WB Games released some screenshots of these four heroes which you can check out below. You can click or tap on each screenshot to enlarge them.