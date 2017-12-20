You forgot something, Marsha.
As you're all probably aware, the FCC chose to eliminate net neutrality laws on December 14 in a three-two vote. This news came as a pretty big blow to the free and open internet that we've known since 2015, but less than a week after its repeal, a representative from Tennessee already has a bill to restore two of net neutrality's biggest principles.
The bill is called the "Open Internet Preservation Act", and it was introduced by Representative Marsha Blackburn on December 19. With the Open Internet Preservation Act, Blackburn wants to prevent websites from being blocked or throttled by ISPs, in addition to creating an inbox through which the FCC must receive and address any complaints regarding net neutrality.
However, there's something big missing from the bill – a ban on ISPs creating fast lanes for certain sites/customers.
Blackburn says a ban of this nature isn't included in her bill as it's something that focuses too much on a bipartisan agreement, and a quick look through Blackburn's Twitter post announcing the bill makes it easy to see that people aren't happy at all with this omission.
@AjitPaiFCC has done his job, now it's up to Congress to do theirs. This bill will ensure there is no blocking, no throttling. It is my honor to sign this bill- let's get it to @realDonaldTrump's desk. pic.twitter.com/jOf0fvFwcd— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 19, 2017
In the video that shows Blackburn signing the bill, she says "we can do this now that Chairman Pai has successfully done his job of getting the net neutrality rules off the books" and that it will "preserve a free and open Internet."
Commenting on Blackburn's bill, Democrat Representative Frank Pallone Jr. said that it's "worse than [he] expected" and that he didn't have any interest to "participate in half-baked Republican efforts."
A restoration of net neutrality is something that we can absolutely stand behind, and while Blackburn's bill would get us part of the way there, the general consensus seems to be that it's simply not enough.
Reader comments
GOP representative intros bill to restore some net neutrality principles
How dare you talk about politics that impact technology on an Android blog!!!!!!!11111ELEVENSARGLEBARGLE /s
I agree with the Democrat. This is a half-baked attempt at bringing back net neutrality. But at least the House is doing something about it.
It's not a half baked attempt. Also keeping net neutrality can lead to a monopoly of a company which isn't good. Net neutrality isn't perfect. Sure some aspects are great but doesn't mean every number.
how does net neutrality lead to a monopoly? because i can definitely tell you ways in which ridding net neutrality increases the chances of monopoly, but i'm having issues coming up with how keeping net neutrality would have created htem.
Can you explain how net neutrality could lead to a monopoly please?
Simple. Because of the onerous regulations, an ISP might decide it's better to not offer service than deal with the regulations, leaving fewer players and more chances for a monopoly. Government regulations almost never have the effect on the market that was intended, and almost always, the effect is the opposite. The internet did fine before 2015, and will continue to do fine post NN being rescinded.
You're funny. Net Neutrality ends and suddenly all the big ISPs are increasing prices next year, some of them quite significantly: http://www.dslreports.com/shownews/Comcast-Hikes-Prices-Increases-Sneaky...
That article mentions price hikes for Comcast's TV services, not Internet.
I hope you're arguing devil's advocate and don't actually believe that nonsense.
There is money to be made, that's what keeps them in the market. We're not talking "onerous regulation" that unfairly restricts business, were talking about necessary legislation that keeps them honest, and encourages competition on the internet.
Should the FDA also scrap it's regulations in case Pfizer et al get tired of not being able to sell sugar pills as a cure for cancer and simply cease trading?
it can lead to a monolopy cause now there are big companies on the internet. And if they really want to be the only provider they can pay to make sure their service is pushing any kind of competition that might rise. When we had Net Neutrality they couldn't pay to have their service preferred.
Go back end actually read the comments you're responding to.
I know that NOT having net neutrality encourages monopolies, the original commenter was claiming that HAVING net neutrality encourages monopolies, that's what I want an explanation of.
So Paul has " Done his job " ?
Well I guess if you're a cable or teleco giant, than yes. Grrrrrrr.
Looks like it's up to the voters to do OUR job next year rather than wait for Republicans to worry about the consumer.
"focuses too much on bipartisan agreement." what does that even mean? it focuses too much on both parties agreeing on something? how is that a bad thing?
I think it means she's leaving it out because agreement was unlikely, so at least you get something for now and the parties can continue to argue over other things. So now the rhetoric can shift to "that's not enough".
This measure works for me. My main concern is the blocking or censorship of content. If Netflix want's to pay millions/billions to my internet provider to make their content "faster" (I'm not even sure what that would mean), which would more than likely require my provider to upgrade their equipment (free to me), go for it.
Maybe I'm missing something, though... What might the downside to these "fast lanes" be?
You all do realize that there was no such thing as net neutrality until 2015, and we all were just fine. Get a grip.
And Netflix was already being throttled lol
This particular piece of regulation is from 2015 but net neutrality is much older.
Besides what's your point? The candle was fine, why do we need lightbulbs?
Just because society can continue to function without something which is to it's benefit is no reason to start scrapping good things.
False. There were net neutrality rules in place prior to 2014. The 2015 rules replaced them.
Net Neutrality was another lame attempt by Obama and the Dems to socialize an institution, this time the internet.
A couple days ago you were crying that it was killed, now they bring most of it back and you're still complaining.