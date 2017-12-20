You forgot something, Marsha.

As you're all probably aware, the FCC chose to eliminate net neutrality laws on December 14 in a three-two vote. This news came as a pretty big blow to the free and open internet that we've known since 2015, but less than a week after its repeal, a representative from Tennessee already has a bill to restore two of net neutrality's biggest principles.

The bill is called the "Open Internet Preservation Act", and it was introduced by Representative Marsha Blackburn on December 19. With the Open Internet Preservation Act, Blackburn wants to prevent websites from being blocked or throttled by ISPs, in addition to creating an inbox through which the FCC must receive and address any complaints regarding net neutrality.

However, there's something big missing from the bill – a ban on ISPs creating fast lanes for certain sites/customers.

Blackburn says a ban of this nature isn't included in her bill as it's something that focuses too much on a bipartisan agreement, and a quick look through Blackburn's Twitter post announcing the bill makes it easy to see that people aren't happy at all with this omission.

@AjitPaiFCC has done his job, now it's up to Congress to do theirs. This bill will ensure there is no blocking, no throttling. It is my honor to sign this bill- let's get it to @realDonaldTrump's desk. pic.twitter.com/jOf0fvFwcd — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 19, 2017

In the video that shows Blackburn signing the bill, she says "we can do this now that Chairman Pai has successfully done his job of getting the net neutrality rules off the books" and that it will "preserve a free and open Internet."

Commenting on Blackburn's bill, Democrat Representative Frank Pallone Jr. said that it's "worse than [he] expected" and that he didn't have any interest to "participate in half-baked Republican efforts."

A restoration of net neutrality is something that we can absolutely stand behind, and while Blackburn's bill would get us part of the way there, the general consensus seems to be that it's simply not enough.

Net neutrality, consolidation, monopolies, and you