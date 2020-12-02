Having trouble finding good gifts for your family Google wants to take care of that with its new gift guide. The company today announced a new Shopping Gift Guide, aimed at helping you discover gift ideas for the upcoming Christmas holiday period. It's built on U.S. search trends and data, but it should be useful to people across the world as well.

Specifically, Google has drawn out trending product categories over the last few months and used that data to generate these lists. People showed more interest in cooking at home, home workouts, and gadgets for no reason we can think of, and Google highlights great gift choices for those categories.

People looking for new home cookware may want the coffee makers, or air fryers, while Google recommends sportswear and comfortable shoes for athletes.

For techies, the Apple Watch, iPhone 12, and Pixel 5 are some of Google's top recommendations. The Chromecast with Google TV, the Amazon Echo Dot, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also make it on the list.

Google also shows you where to buy those gifts in your local area. Clicking on the Pixel 4a, I was shown carrier deals in my area. You can also track pricing on selected items, so you can make sure you're getting the best deal at the time you make your purchase.

You can check out the gift guide here, you just might be surprised.