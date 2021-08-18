Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A-Series in June as an affordable version of the flagship Pixel Buds, giving some of the best wireless earbuds a run for their money. The earbuds have been initially released in the U.S. for $99 and in Canada for $139 a few days after their debut, and now the Pixel Buds A-Series are coming to additional countries.

The company updated its official support page for device availability, expanding the roster of territories where the earbuds will roll out beginning August 25. As per the list, the Pixel Buds A-Series will arrive in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.

In the UK, the accessory will retail for £99 in both Clearly White and Dark Olive colorways, as per 9to5Google. Meanwhile, the earbuds will be available to purchase for €99 in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain in both colors. Its retail price in Australia, however, will be at AU$159.99 and it will be available only in white.

Customers in Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan will have to wait a day longer as the Pixel Buds A-Series will go live on August 26 via the Google Store in those countries (¥11,900 or SG$149). If you're living in Singapore, though, you can snag only the white color.

For that price range, you can get many of the features you can have from the pricier model. This includes five hours of listening time per bud, which can extend up to 24 hours with the charging case. It also has an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating and real-time translation courtesy of Google Assistant.

Some premium features have been traded for affordability, however, such as active noise cancellation, the ability to swipe for volume adjustments, and the lack of wireless charging support.