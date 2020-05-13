After reviewing the Pixel 4a's camera last week, TecnoLike Plus and XDA Developers have teamed up to benchmark the upcoming Pixel, pitting it against the Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and a Qualcomm Reference Device powered by the Snapdragon 865. Once more, while TecnoLike Plus do have a full video review showing off the benchmarks in Spanish, the folks over at XDA have reviewed the raw data to provide an English equivalent.

The full article goes far more in-depth, so it is worth taking a look at for that reason alone. That said, here are some highlights.

Reviewing a benchmark of the quintet on Antutu, XDA concluded:

In this test, the Pixel 4a scores overall about ~48% as high as the Qualcomm Reference Device and ~70% as high as the Pixel 4, but it does about as well as the Pixel 3 XL and substantially better than the Pixel 3a XL. When we looked at AnTuTu's subscores, we can see that the Pixel 4a scores fairly well in the CPU, Memory, and UX tests but falls significantly behind all the Snapdragon 8-series processors we tested when it comes to the GPU tests. In fact, the Pixel 4a outperformed the Pixel 3 XL in most of AnTuTu's tests except for the GPU ones, where the Pixel 4a performed 50% to 60% as well as the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 4a's performance in AnTuTu's Memory tests is about on par with that of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 XL—no surprise, though, since all of these devices have similar memory configurations. The Pixel 4a's overall UX score in AnTuTu is also about on par with that of the Pixel 4, but it's about 35-36% higher than the scores for the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a XL. Out of all of these devices, however, the Pixel 4 will still offer the best real-world UI performance since we can't discount the fact that it's the only Pixel device with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. Overall, the Pixel 4a outperforms the Pixel 3a XL in nearly every test in AnTuTu while it unsurprisingly underperforms the QRD in every test.

A similar test run on PCMark 2.0 yields the same results:

While there's a big gap in the scores between the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 3a XL, there's a much smaller gap in the scores between the former device and the Pixel 4 or Pixel 3 XL. The QRD predictably blows the competition out of the water because of its superior hardware across the board, so it's not even worth analyzing its subscores. The Pixel 4a's subscores for PCMark's Writing 2.0 and Photo Editing 2.0 tests are much higher (44% and 56% respectively) than the Pixel 3a XL's, which is good news for users looking to perform basic document and image editing tasks on their device.

The results bold well for Google's upcoming Pixel. Naturally, while the Pixel 4 still outperforms the 4a, the latter phone holds up favorably to the 3 XL and handily beats the 3a. We found the Pixel 3a XL to be a well-performing phone, and if the 4a is that much better, potential buyers have nothing to worry about.

The Pixel 4a is thought to be launching June 3rd. From then, it shouldn't take long till we see just how well these benchmarks translate into real-life performance.

Google Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3: Which should you buy?