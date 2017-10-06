The Pixel 2's Driving mode will enable Do Not Disturb when it detects you're in a vehicle in an effort to cut down on distractions.
The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature a lot of improvements and new features compared to their predecessors, but perhaps one of the coolest additions is Pixel Ambient Services. This is the application that allows the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL to automatically identify songs that are playing in the background, but that's apparently not all it'll be able to do from day one.
Google listed the Pixel Ambient Services app on the Play Store right ahead of its unveiling for the Pixel 2, and while this offers a handful of screenshots for how the music ID feature will work, there's another screenshot that reveals a feature Google didn't mention at its big event – automatic Do Not Disturb while driving.
According to the screenshot, this new "Driving" mode "automatically turns on Do Not Disturb while you're in a moving vehicle, determined by device motion and Bluetooth connections." It appears that your Do Not Disturb profile is set to Total Silence by default, but there should be the option to change it to either Alarms Only or Priority Only if you'd like.
It can be far too easy these days to get distracted while on the road, so it's nice to see that Google is including a small touch like this to hopefully encourage people to leave their phone alone while zipping along at breakneck speeds. However, if you're a passenger in a vehicle and want to make sure that your phone doesn't think you're driving, you do have the option to toggle this Driving mode off to ensure you don't miss any notifications.
Reader comments
I like this, it's too tempting to quickly check a notification. Make it an option across all Android phones!
Seems like a setting they should have added to android auto. It already limits texting. A complete call block could be optional.
Use voice command texting
This is a feature I've been missing a lot since I switched from Windows 10 mobile to Android. Happy to finally have it back!
Good. I hope everyone in New York buys this phone.
Nope. Going to be disabled right away.
Reason?
I'm a big boy, no babysitting needed.
Principle of the matter.
Oh, I also hate seatbelt laws.
You are just a rebel without a cause lol
He's going platinum too!!!!
Lol
I am not interested in an automatic Do Not Disturb mode. I'm a responsible driver, and I want to receive my messages immediately.
That is the opposite of being a responsible driver.
Non-optimal strategy!
Android should, when you receive a text or notification, alert you through Bluetooth or speaker - COMPLETELY HANDS FREE - like this:
"New message from Joe Maring. Would you like me to read it, call back or ignore?" If the message is read, Google Assistant (GA) should offer: "Would you like to reply, call back or are you done?"
Again, completely hands free and screen free (why Android/Apple think that posting messages to a screen on the dash is any less distracting than having it on the phone is beyond common sense). Given that Windows Phone was doing it as I've just described since 2014, anything less - anything that requires more than voice commands - is criminally negligent.
You know, if they didn't make texting and driving illegal in VA (and other states I'm sure) we all wouldn't have to hid our phones in our lap and look down to check them. They would be right up there in front of our face just like the dashboard notifications currently are.
It's like they made a law to resolve a problem, that didn't resolve it. Then made technology to put it in a front facing manner, which is what I was doing in the first place
Android Auto does something like this
Have you enabled Android Auto? It does exactly this, exactly as you described. Works on any Android phone as well.
My car does that for me
What if you are a passenger?
Sounds good in theory but not always in practice. imagine someone trying to reach you while driving "Don't worry about picking me up at the airport, my flight was cancelled" This after you spent 2 hours on your drive to the airport.