Wait. What. Why.
Good news, everyone! The Pixel 2 (and Pixel 2 XL) don't have a headphone jack. Instead, you'll use USB-C.
Oh. You wanted a headphone jack. OK, well GOOD NEWS, EVERYONE! There's a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter in the box.
Just don't lose it, because a new one costs $20 from Google.
Enjoy the future, folks.
Reader comments
Google's Pixel 2 headphone adapter costs $20, and a part of your soul
Greed..pure and simple greed.
If it was greed it wouldn't be included in the box.
The 150$ wireless headphones aren't in the box. Thats what they are trying to sell you.
Such a fail, they should have doubled down on usb-c audio, I would have felt so much better about getting jacked off.
I know Apple for the most part started this trend of no headphone jack and people gave them a lot of crap for charging $10 for their adapter. So come on Google, $20 for the adapter?! What makes yours so much more special?
Will other usb c adaptors work is the question?
Paying $20 for an adaptor is for the birds.
I bought a 2 pack for my Moto Z on eBay for $5.00. Just because google is selling them, doesn't mean you have to buy them.
They'll hear your cries and lower it to match the mighty fruit company's price.
Headphone jack is outdated, grow up and just deal with it.
Funny how as I read this my blutooth headset died and I still have an hour commute on the train. Luckily I keep my wired earbuds as backup and I was able to use my headphones jack on my trusty note 8
F that!
Courage is really turning into a horrible word.
LG V30 here I come!
They're $4 / a piece on Amazon. NO biggie: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B072C2P5JV/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s...
Not to be outdone by Apple.