Wait. What. Why.

Good news, everyone! The Pixel 2 (and Pixel 2 XL) don't have a headphone jack. Instead, you'll use USB-C.

Oh. You wanted a headphone jack. OK, well GOOD NEWS, EVERYONE! There's a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter in the box.

Just don't lose it, because a new one costs $20 from Google.

Enjoy the future, folks.