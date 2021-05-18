Google's Phone app is picking up a nifty little feature for people who receive a lot of phone calls. Starting this week, (spotted via XDA) it'll be able to read out the Caller ID and phone number of incoming callers once configured correctly.

Source: Android Central

You'll need to go into the Phone app settings. If you see "Caller ID announcement", you've gotten the new update (otherwise, head to the Play Store and update the app). Tap on the setting, and you'll have the option to choose between "Always", "Only when using a headset", and "Never". Each option will do what it says on the tin.

It's a feature that's very dependent on the kind of person you are. If you get a lot of calls, Caller ID announcements might be useful for filtering which ones deserve your attention, and which ones don't.

The Phone app was once standard only on Google Pixel phones or Android One devices. Lately, it has expanded to many of the best Android phones as Google aimed to standardize Android's default telephony exeprience.

Speaking of which, Google is also testing out a change in Google Messages that'll make using foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 more pleasant with a new split-screen interface, That update has yet to roll out to users, but will likely do so over the coming weeks or months.