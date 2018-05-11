Google I/O is always home to a lot of announcements, and while the biggest ones usually come from the opening keynote, there are little nuggets to be found throughout the smaller breakout sessions over the week.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there was one particularly interesting statement that came out of Google's "What's new in Android security" talk. During it, David Kleidermacher, Android's head of security, said the following:

We've also worked on building security patching into our OEM agreement. Now this will really lead to a massive increase in the number of devices, and users, receiving regular security patches.