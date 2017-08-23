Google's next Pixel devices will be announced on October 5.

According to @evleaks, the next Google Pixel phones will be unveiled at an event held on October 5. The first generation phones were announced on October 6, 2016, so the upcoming event will be almost exactly a year later.

@Evleaks also noted the devices will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836. Given that the Snapdragon 821 was a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 820, we can expect the Snapdragon 836 to perform very similarly to the Snapdragon 835 that has been on most flagships this year.

Also rumored to be announced at the event is a new, convertible Chromebook Pixel, possibly with a unique keyboard section. That would make the device Google's first first-party laptop since the last Chromebook Pixel was released in 2015. We may also see Google release a pair of headphones with Google Assistant built-in.

FCC documentation confirmed that HTC would be returning to manufacture the smaller of the two devices, while LG is rumored to build the larger model. Both models look to feature an 18:9 display, a gigantic camera sensor, and (sadly) no 3.5mm headphone jack.

