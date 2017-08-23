Google's next Pixel devices will be announced on October 5.
According to @evleaks, the next Google Pixel phones will be unveiled at an event held on October 5. The first generation phones were announced on October 6, 2016, so the upcoming event will be almost exactly a year later.
@Evleaks also noted the devices will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836. Given that the Snapdragon 821 was a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 820, we can expect the Snapdragon 836 to perform very similarly to the Snapdragon 835 that has been on most flagships this year.
Also rumored to be announced at the event is a new, convertible Chromebook Pixel, possibly with a unique keyboard section. That would make the device Google's first first-party laptop since the last Chromebook Pixel was released in 2015. We may also see Google release a pair of headphones with Google Assistant built-in.
FCC documentation confirmed that HTC would be returning to manufacture the smaller of the two devices, while LG is rumored to build the larger model. Both models look to feature an 18:9 display, a gigantic camera sensor, and (sadly) no 3.5mm headphone jack.
Are you excited for the next Google Pixel phones? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
I currently have the Pixel XL and if the Pixel 2 doesn't come with a IP68 rating I'm jumping ship to a Galaxy S8 active instead.
Bye felicia!
The notes of yesteryear would've had this SoC
And it wouldn't have made a bit of difference.
I'm holding out for the Pixel 2 XL.
Just Pre ordered mine - Pixel 2 XXL
First year I haven't been excited for a new Google phone since the Galaxy Nexus (went with a Galaxy S3 I think instead. That was when rooting/roming Samsung phones was fun and was my last Samsung phone). RIP headphone jack and normal flat 16:9 display. I'll be sticking with my Pixel for the foreseeable future.
So many choices this year. But if the XL 2 comes water resistant and duel front facing speakers I'll get it.
WTF is with these 18:9 displays.
They're awesome!
Agreed, 16/9 ftw......I had an s8+ for a week, took it back. That was bc it was too slippery and I was certain I would break the glass. But I didn't like the ratio, too narrow and long
Can't wait for the best Android phone experience of the year.
Imo these phones are overrated. Why? No expandable memory and now no headphone jack.
Yeah, stock android, I know.
Moto, nokia have stock and you get more features.
What am I missing, what's the big draw
Timely software updates, fast and fluid software. Google knows what they're doing.
I didn't think that with the rumored bezels on the small of the second generation bezels it would have the 18:9 aspect ratio as the article states.
Yeah 18:9 in a 5 inch phone is really weird.
Great news, I'm looking forward to these phones. The biggest things that I want to see from these phones is better water resistance and better speaker(s) vs my 1st gen Pixel XL.
I'm perfectly happy with my little Pixel. I'm leaning towards keeping it another year. But if I succumb to the next shiny thing, I'll go with the Pixel: the timely software updates make it the only phone worth buying.
Yes! The phone I've been waiting for.