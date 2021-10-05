What you need to know
- The new indoor wired Nest Cam and Nest Cam with floodlight are now available to purchase.
- The Nest Cam starts at $100, while the Nest Cam with floodlight is priced at $280.
- Both devices were announced alongside other new Nest products in August.
Google's second-generation indoor, wired Nest Cam and Nest Cam with floodlight, which were unveiled alongside other new Nest products in August, are now finally on sale in the U.S.
The second-generation indoor, wired Nest Cam is Google's most affordable security camera yet, starting at just $100. It comes in four attractive colors: Snow, Linen, Fog, and Sand with maple wood base, which is priced at $120.
Like the wireless Nest Cam, the wired model can capture videos at 1080p with "enhanced HDR." Thanks to advanced machine learning, the camera can easily detect people, animals, and vehicles.
You can even have the camera focus on important places in your home by creating Activity Zones via the Google Home app. It also offers local storage backup and processes events on-device. Google claims that its answer to the best indoor security cameras has "ten times more machine learning power than the previous generation."
Google's $280 Nest Cam with floodlight is a truly smart connected floodlight that turns on automatically whenever it detects any activity. Unlike regular floodlights, which are activated by motion sensors alone, Google's Nest Cam with floodlight is controlled by the smarts of the camera.
You can choose the type of activity that the floodlight turns on for, such as when a vehicle pulls into your driveway. You can also have the floodlight switch on when a person or animal is detected.
Some of its other key highlights include 1080p video with HDR, IP54 splash resistance, 180-degree motion sensors, on-device processing, and local storage fallback.
