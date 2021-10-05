Google's second-generation indoor, wired Nest Cam and Nest Cam with floodlight, which were unveiled alongside other new Nest products in August, are now finally on sale in the U.S.

The second-generation indoor, wired Nest Cam is Google's most affordable security camera yet, starting at just $100. It comes in four attractive colors: Snow, Linen, Fog, and Sand with maple wood base, which is priced at $120.

Like the wireless Nest Cam, the wired model can capture videos at 1080p with "enhanced HDR." Thanks to advanced machine learning, the camera can easily detect people, animals, and vehicles.

You can even have the camera focus on important places in your home by creating Activity Zones via the Google Home app. It also offers local storage backup and processes events on-device. Google claims that its answer to the best indoor security cameras has "ten times more machine learning power than the previous generation."