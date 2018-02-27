Our phones are only as good as the apps they run, and over the past few years, we've seen mobile apps get faster, prettier, and more powerful. Flutter is a new tool from Google that wants to keep this trend going, and during MWC 2018, Flutter received its first official beta.

Flutter launched in an alpha stage last year, and the release of its new beta signifies a big step in its continuous development cycle. It's a mobile UI framework that's designed to make it easy for developers to create high-quality apps that run fast and look great, and it's targeted at app development for both Android and iOS. Per Google's announcement post, some of Flutter's highlights include: High-velocity development with features like stateful Hot Reload, a new reactive framework, rich widget set, and integrated tooling.

Expressive and flexible designs with composable widget sets, rich animation libraries, and a layered extensible architecture.

High-quality experiences across devices and platforms with our portable, GPU-accelerated renderer and high-performance, native ARM code runtime, and platform interop.