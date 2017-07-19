Google launches a news feed of its own within its mobile search app.
Google is increasingly looking to make its products more social, and its latest attempt is to create a feed within its mobile search app that will show you news stories, sports scores, and videos, all based on your previous searches. The company introduced news stories in the Google app back in December, and today's update sees Google building upon that by leveraging its AI smarts.
The feed includes topics currently trending in your area, and Google also pulls in information from other services, including Google Maps, Gmail, and YouTube searches. For instance, if you're interested in Game of Thrones, Google will serve up news articles based on HBO's hit show. Or if you're going to vacation to a particular country, Google will offer suggestions on places to visit.
The goal is to turn the default Google app into a destination for news and entertainment, much like Facebook. The feed is now rolling out in the U.S., and will be making its way to other countries over the coming weeks.
Reader comments
Let me know when you find a way to turn it off. I've had it for a few days now and it took my useful Google Now feed and turned it into Flipboard. I don't want that extra button tap between me and my Google Now notifications.
It seems like Google misunderstands why so many people were using the Google Now launcher on Samsung devices that already offered news articles on the far left pane via Flipboard.
It's always great to have technology preemptively show you what it thinks you want to see and then bf wrong.
It's also nice to identify songs and tell me bacon numbers! Yes, I care about those thing. Mostly the first, but the second a little.
Godly assistant, still not as good as the thing it replaced.