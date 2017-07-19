Google launches a news feed of its own within its mobile search app.

Google is increasingly looking to make its products more social, and its latest attempt is to create a feed within its mobile search app that will show you news stories, sports scores, and videos, all based on your previous searches. The company introduced news stories in the Google app back in December, and today's update sees Google building upon that by leveraging its AI smarts.

The feed includes topics currently trending in your area, and Google also pulls in information from other services, including Google Maps, Gmail, and YouTube searches. For instance, if you're interested in Game of Thrones, Google will serve up news articles based on HBO's hit show. Or if you're going to vacation to a particular country, Google will offer suggestions on places to visit.

The goal is to turn the default Google app into a destination for news and entertainment, much like Facebook. The feed is now rolling out in the U.S., and will be making its way to other countries over the coming weeks.