Google's mobile app now shows shortcuts above the news feed.

Google is rolling out an update to its mobile app in India that introduces shortcuts to the home screen. The shortcuts live above the news feed, and give you an easy way to find the latest score in a cricket match, or view the weather information or driving time to a nearby point of interest.

The home screen of the Google app features four often-used shortcuts, and the rest are accessible by selecting the arrow button to the right. The full list of shortcuts includes everything from nearby attractions, ATM and fuel station locations, restaurant suggestions, sport updates, weather information including sunset and sunrise times, travel planning, and much more.

For things like restaurant listings, you'll be able to choose from breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, and find watering holes in your area. There's also a section that lets you jump into games like Tic-tac-toe and Solitaire, or you can listen to animal sounds if you like. Google mentions that it will add new shortcuts for "big moments" and events as needed.

The new feature is designed to make it easier for customers in India to find all the service Google offers, and boost usage of its mobile app. The update is now live in the country, so if you're interested in taking a look at the new shortcuts, head to the Google app on your phone.