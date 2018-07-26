Back at CES 2018, we got our very first look at Google's alternative to the Amazon Echo Show — Smart Displays . There are a number of these coming out from LG, JBL, and Sony, but the first to go on sale is from Lenovo and is launching in stores tomorrow, July 27.

There are two Lenovo Smart Displays to choose from, including an 8-inch and 10.1-inch model. Aside from the difference in screen size, however, these are essentially the same products.

The best way to think about Smart Displays are like Google Homes with screens. You can talk to the Google Assistant and ask it whatever you'd like, but since there's a screen along with the speaker, you can get visual elements to go along with your questions/commands, too.

Out of the box, you'll be able to use the Lenovo Smart Display to watch YouTube, listen to Spotify, tune into podcasts via Google Podcasts, follow step-by-step recipes with Food Network, catch up with your favorite HBO Now shows, and much more.

The Lenovo Smart Displays go on sale tomorrow, July 27 at Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and Lenovo's own website.

Pricing is $199.99 for the 8-inch model and $249.99 for the 10.1-inch variant.

