For parents that need a helping hand monitoring their kids' device usage, Google Family Link is one of the best options around. The service was made available for all parents in the U.S. and Canada over the last few months, but up until now, it's only been available to use for monitoring Android and iOS devices. Now, Chrome OS is being added to the list.

As noted by ChromeUnboxed, Google's support page for Family Link has been updated to show that you can "manage your child's activity on a Chromebook."

This functionality is available as part of Chrome 65, and once enabled, allows you to block or allow certain websites, prevent your kiddos from using Incognito Mode, view their Chrome history, block access to the Play Store/Chrome Web Store, and more.

Family Link is free to use, and you can get started by downloading the app on your phone and creating a special Google account for any of your kids that are 13-years-old or younger.

Download: Google Family Link (free)