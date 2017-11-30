Intrusive lock screen ads, your time has come.

We've all been there at one point or another. You download an app from the Play Store, all appears to be well, and then it happens – intrusive advertisements start popping up on your lock screen. This has been an issue on Android for years, but it looks like Google is finally taking the right steps to stop this from happening any longer.

First spotted by Android Police, Google Play's Developer Policy Center has been updated with a new section under the Lockscreen Monetization portion that reads:

Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lockscreen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device.

Some of the biggest offenders of this include ES File Explorer and Hotspot Shield VPN, and while it's unclear what Google will do to apps that are currently violating this rule, it's reassuring to see that some guidelines are finally in place.

Apps like S'more and Slidejoy that are created around the idea of serving ads to your lock screen aren't affected by this, but those that try to sneak ads in there without the you being aware are getting the boot they deserve.

Well done, Google 👏

