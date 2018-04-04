Artificial intelligence has become Google's bread and butter over the last few years, and one of the brains leading the company's charge in this direction has been John Giannandrea. However, John's now leaving Google and has accepted a new position at Apple.

According to The New York Times , Gianandrea will be leading Apple's "machine learning and A.I. strategy" and be one of just 16 people that report to Tim Cook directly – Apple's CEO.

Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear. John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal.

Although it was one of the first companies to market with a consumer-focused virtual assistant, Apple's fallen by the wayside as Amazon and Google have quickly soared past it with products like Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively.

Apple can't afford to keep lagging behind in this space, especially now that it's asking even more of Siri with the HomePod. Gianandrea just may be what Apple needs to race back up to where it should be when it comes to AI, and that should worry Google, Amazon, and anyone else that's betting big on artificial intelligence.

John Giannandrea has been with Google since 2010 when the search giant acquired the startup Meteweb where he was serving as CTO, so it'll be interesting to see what sort of impact this has on the company going forward.

