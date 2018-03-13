After launching first in India and Indonesia, Google is now bringing its Google Station program to Mexico.

Google Station launched back in 2015, and its goal is to offer people Internet access that's fast, free, and reliable. Google says it'll first be rolling out its Station hotspots across 60 different venues in Mexico, including malls, airports, and public transit stations, but it hopes to expand this to over 100 locations by the end of 2018.

Stations will be available both in Mexico City and across the rest of the country, and Google's partnering with local Wi-Fi provider Sitwifi to make this possible.

Although data plans for cell phone service are more affordable than ever in Mexico, Google says "access to information is still a challenge for many" in Mexico. Considering that Mexico is the third-highest Internet-dependent country in all of Latin America, this is big news.