Amazon currently has Google's Pixelbook Pen down to $82.94, which happens to be the lowest price it's ever sold for. The Pixelbook Pen normally sells for closer to $100, and this deal makes it only a few bucks more than a used version of the pen costs. It works with Google Assistant to help you get quick answers and does much more. You can use it to take notes any time by using Google Keep without even unlocking your Pixelbook. It can also be used to draw, sketch, and create designs.