THANK YOU

When Google announced the Pixel 2 on October 4, one of the biggest complaints that fans and customers had was with the company's decision to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. Google is one of many companies making the push to Bluetooth and USB Type-C audio solutions, and in an effort to make the transition a bit smoother, Google includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box with every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Although adapters/dongles are never preferable, this is still appreciated on Google's part. However, as anyone that uses phones, laptops, or other gadgets that are really pushing the USB Type-C lifestyle knows, adapters can be very easy to lose.

As such, when the Pixel 2 was added to the Google Store for preorder, another item popped up as well – a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter that you could purchase in case you want an extra one or ever lose the included one with the Pixel 2. The price? Twenty freaking dollars.

Google's unnecessarily high pricing for the adapter was quickly met with a bit of justified outrage, and likely due to all of the backlash, the price has been dropped from $20 to just $9.

The new price is much more reasonable than what was previously being asked, and we can only hope that not too many people purchased one of these prior to the change.

See at Google Store