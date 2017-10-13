THANK YOU
When Google announced the Pixel 2 on October 4, one of the biggest complaints that fans and customers had was with the company's decision to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. Google is one of many companies making the push to Bluetooth and USB Type-C audio solutions, and in an effort to make the transition a bit smoother, Google includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box with every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Although adapters/dongles are never preferable, this is still appreciated on Google's part. However, as anyone that uses phones, laptops, or other gadgets that are really pushing the USB Type-C lifestyle knows, adapters can be very easy to lose.
As such, when the Pixel 2 was added to the Google Store for preorder, another item popped up as well – a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter that you could purchase in case you want an extra one or ever lose the included one with the Pixel 2. The price? Twenty freaking dollars.
Google's unnecessarily high pricing for the adapter was quickly met with a bit of justified outrage, and likely due to all of the backlash, the price has been dropped from $20 to just $9.
The new price is much more reasonable than what was previously being asked, and we can only hope that not too many people purchased one of these prior to the change.
Reader comments
Apple did the exact same thing last year...and after outrage, they lowered theirs to the exact same price: $9.
$9 makes the loss of the headphone jack a little bit easier to swallow because it makes it easier to get multiples.
Google is copying Apple's model so hard it is funny to me.
They should copy Apple and put a pair of headphones in the box.
+1
Well, I didn't say they were succeeding at it ; )
Yup.
They really are.. Unfortunately to steal users from Apple, you must become Apple
Just like Apple has copied Google many times? All companies do it, no company is above it.
Black please.
Seriously ...
Next fix the price on the $40 charging headphone combo adapter.
Oh wait, it's actually $45!!!!!!
Anyone try one of these on the Pixel or Pixel XL? Yea I know it has a headphone jack, just wondering if it supports USB-C audio. It didn't with a cheap adapter I bought. Could be the cheap adapter though. My lightning to earphone adapter works on my 6S, even though it has a real jack, BTW. Apple supported audio over lightning long before they ditched the 3.5mm.
I was wondering the same thing! I know the quality of the headphone jack isn't great on the Pixel, so maybe this could improve the output in some way.
Wondering the same with the Moto Z2 Force. The included adapter the headphones are seen as a speaker and limited to 16/48 even though the 835 supports 24/192 and dsd
Too bad the HTC adapter is out of stock :(
Wouldn't it be easier to just, you know, leave the freaking headphone jack?
My sentiments exactly. This is what happens when "innovation" is code for regression. Everyday at work, I have my charger/earbuds plugged in to distract myself with YouTube on my desk. Mission impossible with an iPhone, Pixel 2 or HTC 11.
Lol wow