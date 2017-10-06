You can shell out $129 to give your Pixel 2 some added peace of mind, but should you?
The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the leanest and meanest Android flagships around. However, they're also some of the most expensive – especially if you opt for the larger XL flavor.
Google is offering a Preferred Care plan with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and for $129, you get accidental damage coverage, access to walk-in shops for screen repairs at participating locations, and priority access for 24/7 customer support.
One user added Preferred Care with their Pixel 2 without blinking an eye, but is now second-guessing the plan's value considering its somewhat high deductible and potentially worthless priority customer support.
PaulQ10-05-2017 01:38 AM“
I knee-jerk reaction added the $129 preferred care package as I feverishly threw together my order. Now, I see it has a $99 deductible and all of that expert and priority support is pretty useless to me as an advanced user. I have yet to seriously damage a phone. I do have that little concern that there may be a flaw in the phone but Google treats first year replacements the same for all,...Reply
Some users seem quite happy with Google's offering.
GTvert9010-05-2017 06:56 AM“
It's cheaper than insurance through Verizon. I bought it.Reply
ChuckG7310-05-2017 10:15 AM“
Ok my wife breaks phones like they are made from Toilet Paper. So I got insurance on her Nexus 6P, and after 8.0 issues creeped on her phone I called Google and since it was still under warranty they said we are sending her a Pixel XL. That one incident makes it worth it in my opinion. So yes I always get insurance.What is 129 dollars when you are buying a 900 dollar phoneReply
But others are of the mindset that that $129 can be better spent elsewhere.
mxmarcus10-05-2017 03:30 AM“
Not paying a red cent for care. Spend that money on good case & screen protectorReply
The final word is still up in the air, so we want to hear from you – do you think Google's Preferred Care is worth $129?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Reader comments
Squaretrade...
I usually think insurance is a scam and unused insurance pretty much is...but my 6P bootlooped a month before the two year mark....Google sent me a brand new XL as a replacement .... I've heard lots of horror stories from other users who were directed to deal with Huawei. I wish the insurance was closer to the 99 dollar mark that it used to be ...or at least continued through three years ... but I still think it is worth it. And I didn't have to pay the deductible either. But maybe with the water resistance this phone will be ok with the standard warranty.
I'm not so sure. I feel like the only thing I've ever broke on my phone was the screen which can be replaced for not much more than the $99 deductible (and less than Verizon's $200 deductible). Any other software issues are usually covered by manufacturer warranty aren't they? Or is that only for the 1st year?
Warranty is only for the first year. After that you're on your own.
I got the insurance for my pixel XL last year and this past summer as I was filming my son at a splash pad a bucket of water was unbeknownst to me was filling with water on a pole high above, as said bucket dumped it's water squarely on my phone I was relieved that I had protection. After about a week of that insident funky stuff started to show up with the microphones and speakers, so I contacted support and they sent out a replacement free of charge and I didn't even have to pay the deductible. So for me, it was well worth it.
Never bought it and never will.
My son has the Nexus 6p we bought from Google and we got the 2 year Nexus protect on it. His phone is shutting down at 40% almost all the time, so we're gonna use the Nexus protect and cross our fingers for a pixel XL. Cross our toes for a blue one lol
Not sure really.
I'd love to hear Android Central's take on it!
Electronics and appliance insurance is a waste of money period.