You can shell out $129 to give your Pixel 2 some added peace of mind, but should you?

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the leanest and meanest Android flagships around. However, they're also some of the most expensive – especially if you opt for the larger XL flavor.

Google is offering a Preferred Care plan with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and for $129, you get accidental damage coverage, access to walk-in shops for screen repairs at participating locations, and priority access for 24/7 customer support.

One user added Preferred Care with their Pixel 2 without blinking an eye, but is now second-guessing the plan's value considering its somewhat high deductible and potentially worthless priority customer support.

PaulQ 10-05-2017 01:38 AM “ I knee-jerk reaction added the $129 preferred care package as I feverishly threw together my order. Now, I see it has a $99 deductible and all of that expert and priority support is pretty useless to me as an advanced user. I have yet to seriously damage a phone. I do have that little concern that there may be a flaw in the phone but Google treats first year replacements the same for all,... Reply

Some users seem quite happy with Google's offering.

GTvert90 10-05-2017 06:56 AM “ It's cheaper than insurance through Verizon. I bought it. Reply

ChuckG73 10-05-2017 10:15 AM “ Ok my wife breaks phones like they are made from Toilet Paper. So I got insurance on her Nexus 6P, and after 8.0 issues creeped on her phone I called Google and since it was still under warranty they said we are sending her a Pixel XL. That one incident makes it worth it in my opinion. So yes I always get insurance.What is 129 dollars when you are buying a 900 dollar phone Reply

But others are of the mindset that that $129 can be better spent elsewhere.

mxmarcus 10-05-2017 03:30 AM “ Not paying a red cent for care. Spend that money on good case & screen protector Reply

The final word is still up in the air, so we want to hear from you – do you think Google's Preferred Care is worth $129?

Join the conversation in the forums!