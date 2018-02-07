The project is called 'Yeti,' and it was originally scheduled for a launch in late 2017.

Between smartphones, connected speakers, online advertising, self-driving cars, and more, Google's involved with just about every industry out there. Following all of its current projects, Google's next venture could be in the world of video games.

According to a new report from The Information, Google's been working on a project called "Yeti" for over two years. Mario Queiroz and Majd Bakar are the two Vice Presidents leading Yeti's development, and this consists of both a hardware gaming console and a cloud-based streaming service (not unlike what we've seen from PlayStation Now, Xbox GamePass, and NVIDIA GeForce Now).

The console will likely be sold under the "Made by Google" umbrella similar to the Pixel 2, Home Mini, and Pixelbook, but it's still unclear how the cloud streaming service will work.

What games will you be able to play with Yeti? That's the million-dollar question.

PlayStation Now lets you stream PlayStation games, Xbox GamePass subscribers have access to Xbox games, and GeForce Now enables you to stream your entire collection of PC games on Steam. Will Yeti only allow users to play Android games, or will Google be able to partner with other developers/publishers so you can have access to bigger titles like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto? I'd certainly hope it turns out being the latter of those two scenarios, but it remains to be seen what happens.

It's reported that Google originally planned to launch Yeti in time for the holiday shopping season last Christmas, but it was hit with a delay that obviously prevented this from happening. There's no word in regards to Yeti's new launch date, but based on what we know, it's possible Google will use the stage at I/O in May to do the official unveiling.

There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding Yeti, but even so, what would you like to see from a Google-made gaming console?

