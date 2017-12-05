In honor of 12 million users, Google has big things in store for Tez.

This past September, Google launched a new mobile payment service in India called "Tez." The goal of Tez is to allow users to send money to friends and make payments to merchants, and it appears to have taken off quite well as Google recently announced that the service is about to cross 12 million users.

Google made this announcement at an event it held in New Delhi, and along with this, unveiled a new feature that will allow users to pay and manage their bills right within Tez.

There are more than 70 service providers throughout India that have already partnered with Google for this feature, and it'll enable folks in the country to manage payments for their phone service, electricity, heating, etc.

Tez will show your full billing history and let you pay for new ones with just a few taps.

You'll be able to view your full billing history for these various services in Tez, and when it comes time to pay a new one, all you'll have to do is tap the "Pay bill" button since the amount that's owed is automatically entered for you.

Tez's new bill payment feature will be available through an update that'll land in the coming weeks, and next year Google will focus on adding even more features to it so smaller businesses and independent contractors can use it for their services as well.

Google Tez: Everything you need to know