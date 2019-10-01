Google will soon add a car crash detection feature to its Pixel smartphones in the U.S., similar to Uber's RideCheck safety feature that went live earlier this month. As spotted by XDA Developers, Google has updated the Emergency Information app on Pixel smartphones and rebranded it in version 1.0.271601625 as "Personal Safety."

The description for the new "Personal Safety" app, which was accidentally listed on the Google Play Store, confirms that Mountain View-based company will soon be rolling out car crash detection for Pixel phones in the United States. What remains to be seen, however, is if the feature will be available on all Pixel phones or if it will be exclusive to the company's upcoming Pixel 4 series.