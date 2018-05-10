Just like the past two years, we're expecting Google to host a press event this fall to talk about its latest and greatest hardware. We're already expecting to see a Pixel 3 this year, but a new report suggests we'll get a couple of other welcome announcements alongside it.

According to Evan Blass, Google will also use its hardware event to announce a second-generation version of its Pixel Buds and a Wear OS smartwatch with Pixel branding. We don't have any specifics on these products, but that won't stop me from speculating.

For the new Pixel Buds, I imagine Google will adopt a truly wire-free design like we see with the AirPods and Gear IconX. This form factor is only getting more popular as time goes on, and it just makes sense for Google to head in this direction.

A Pixel Watch is Google's best chance at reviving Wear OS.

As for the smartwatch, this will hopefully help to get Wear OS out of the rut it's currently in. Smartwatches are tricky, and Google's going to have to find a balance of offering enough features in a gadget that looks good on male and female wrists while keeping the price reasonable. Qualcomm recently teased that it's developing an all-new smartwatch processor that'll "significantly change the Wear OS ecosystem" and said that it'll be debuting with a "lead smartwatch" before the holiday season. In other words, this is more than likely the year of the Pixel Watch we've been waiting for.

Google still hasn't announced a date for its fall event, but seeing as how it's occurred on October 4 for the past two years, I'd say early October is a safe bet.

What are you hoping to see from the Pixel Watch?

Android Wear needs way more than just a Wear OS rebrand