There are some great mesh systems to choose from; which is the right one for you?
Most people don't put enough thought into their wireless router. The way your house is laid out and how its built matter, as do things like spreading the signal across multiple floors or if you have to plug things in at one end but need good Wi-Fi at the other. Of course, we all want our Wi-Fi to be fast and are quick to fuss when it's not, even if it's our own fault.
This is where Wireless Mesh networking comes into play. While there are cases where one central wireless access point that sends out a powerful signal in all directions is perfect, there are also plenty of cases where a mesh system is better. Here are some tips to help you decide if you're not yet sure which way to go:
Router vs. Mesh Networking: What's best for your home Wi-Fi network?
If you're going to go with a mesh system, you're then faced with the question of which you should buy. None of them are cheap and most of us don't want to perform a few multiple-hundred dollar experiments. We're going to look at four popular models and give you some information so you can make the right choice.
Google Wifi
Google has a vested interest in everyone being on the internet, and they've made a great wireless mesh system to help make it happen no matter where in your house you happen to be sitting. Google Wifi is fast, easy to setup, and even easier to get into the settings thanks to their smartphone app.
Pros
- It looks good — this matters because ideally, you'll have the satellites out in the open where everyone can see them.
- Constant updates
- Setup is so easy it's almost automatic
Cons
- Few advanced features
- Requires a Google account and a smartphone to set up and use
- If you lose a connection to the internet, settings and options are very limited
If you use Google products, you'll probably love Google Wifi. Everything about the product will be familiar, from the way it looks to the way the app works.
Setup is simple. Power up one of the units and connect it to your modem, then download the app (there's a card enclosed in the box that points you in the right direction). You'll get a notification that starts the process with a single tap, then walks you through setting up the other two and gives performance tips.
Each unit covers about 1,200 square feet with a strong signal and moving through your house switches you from one to the next seamlessly. The app has some features like being able to prioritize one device over the others for a set amount of time (perfect for streaming HD video) or parental controls but lacks advanced networking features like dedicated port forwarding. The biggest drawback is what happens if you lose your internet connection — you have very limited access to the settings as they are hosted on your online Google account.
Perhaps the biggest draw of Google Wifi is the prompt updates. They're seamless and a proper update schedule means your network is more secure even if they aren't always filled with new features. Check it out at Best Buy for $299.
Orbi
Netgear's Orbi isn't really a mesh wireless system, but it acts the same way and extends your network by using satellite units. Those sattellites just aren't connected to each other, only the base. It is a tri-band system that will give you fast newtork speeds everywhere in your house, which is what really matters.
Pros
- No account required
- No speed loss from mesh forwarding
- The base and satellitle are pre-programmed to work together
Cons
- It's big
- It's expensive if you need a second sattellite
- Setup can be confusing because there are so many options
First things first — if you need advanced settings on your Wi-Fi network and want a mesh(-like) system, Orbi is the one you want to buy no questions asked. Using your web browser to log into the router brings you to the familiar Netgear setup and admin page that you're probably already familiar with, including options that no other consumer mesh product offers like advanced QoS and forwarding.
With that out of the way, the Orbi system has one other thing going for it that might make a difference — no speed loss because of bi-directional communication. Orbi uses a dedicated band for communication between the units, while some other consumer mesh products use the same band your network data does, which causes a 50% loss in throughput for each "hop." This isn't noticeable for most of us as it's still faster than data can be processed after the loss, but it could make a difference when transferring large files or streaming data insde your network.
There are also two things that aren't great — the sheer size of each unit (easily 3 times bigger than the others on this list) and the price. A two-pack costs about $300, and if you need another satellite for a large home, it will cost about $150.
eero
eero was one of the first consumer-grade mesh wireless systems, and it's even better with the 2017 revision for most people. Like the Orbi, it's a true tri-band mesh system with a dedicated band for communication between devices, but the units themselves are small and look good.
Pros
- Can use an unlimited amount of beacons
- Each beacon looks great
- Easy and secure setup
Cons
- Beacons have no Ethernet ports
- Requires a smartphone to set up
- Limited settings
The eero system is my personal favorite, even though I'm embedded in the Google ecosystem. I'm not recommending it over any of the others, though, because what I liked was the polish of the app and the hardware compared to the competition while using the 2016 model. Things have come a long way for all manufacturers since.
With that out of the way, there is a lot to like about eero. It delivers a fast network even at an extreme distance due to it's dedicated communication band and ability to use as many beacons as you need, and it still looks great with a wonderful smartphone app. Though we do need to mention (once again) that the potential speed loss of not having a tri-band system isn't something you're ever likely to notice. But the great app is.
Set up is also a breeze, and almost as easy as Google Wifi's method. Install the app (and you have to use an app) and it walks you through the entire process using friendly, easy to understand language. If you aren't familiar with networking terms you'll appreciate the friendly touch, and if you are, you'll appreciate how well the company breaks it down for those that aren't.
An eero system is a little more expensive though, with a three-pack (one base and two beacons) costing about $350. And like Google Wifi, there aren't enough settings to satisfy extreme users. One other thing — the beacons don't have any Ethernet ports so if you were planning to run a cable to your entertainment stand or game console, you'll need to run it back the base where there is one spare. Pricing starts around $349.
Amplifi HD
The Amplifi HD looks different from the other products on this list and installs a little differently — each satellite plugs directly into a wall outlet rather than use a cord and plug. This makes is easier to find a place for them or harder, depending on where you need them. It delivers good, strong whole-house Wi-Fi like the other products on this list.
Pros
- Five Gigabit Ethernet ports on the base like a traditional router
- Smartphone app or account not required
- More advanced settings than eero or Google Wifi
Cons
- Satellites are large and require mounting on a wall outlet
- Satellites have no Ethernet ports
- Satellites aren't as attractive as the competition (but are interesting to some)
The Amplifi HD boasts a 20,000-square-foot coverage area from a single base and two satellites. Our testing leads us to believe it, as a usable signal extended further down the street than we thought possible. That's enough reason for some of us to buy it — you might also be able to have great Wi-Fi in your workshop or any outbuilding (or share Wi-Fi with your neighbor). Part of this is because of the unique satellite configuration. Rather than a smallish puck designed to sit on a table somewhere, each is a tall, two-piece wand that needs to be plugged directly into an outlet.
There's also a coolness factor missing from the others on our list with Amplifi's touchscreen display on the base that can monitor network speeds or show the time (it can also be shut off). This can be quite handy if the base is set somewhere like a desk in a home office and can double as a clock, besides having access to some user settings. Speaking of settings, you'll find more advanced ones on the Amplifi HD than you will on Google Wifi or eero, but not as many as the Orbi. It's a good balance for the average home user with something like a dedicated media server.
One thing to consider here is that the Amplifi HD isn't exactly childproof. The satellites will be plugged in where a curious little one can reach them and look interesting enough to make sure they notice them. The are two-piece units held together by a strong magnet so they won't be harmed if someone grabs the antenna and tugs on it, but electricity and toddlers don't mix. If you don't have little ones crawling or walking around you might like the look, though. Pricing starts around $311.
Our verdict
It depends a lot on what you're looking for. If you want the most plug-and-play model, Google Wifi is one of those gems that anyone can install. It's also the cheapest option, though a Google account is required and internet access almost a must (and absolutely required for setup). Eero is what you'll need if you need extra beacons, but while they look great there don't have any Ethernet ports for your TV or Xbox. Orbi is great for someone running a server or has other needs for advanced QoS and forwarding options, but is big, bulky and expensive. Finally, Amplifi covers your house, yard and maybe even your neighbor but isn't perfect for homes with small children.
Each has plenty going for it, as well as some drawbacks. Most things are that way. Hopefully this helps you make the right decision and you'll just be able to enjoy the great Wi-Fi all over your house.
I just bought the Orbi three pack on sale at Costco. I was using a Netgear Nighthawk (one of the fastest standalone routers) and I'm paying for 200 down with Comcast. With Nighthawk I was maybe getting 120 down at the most and had much slower spots through the house. Once I hooked up Orbi I was getting a constant 320 down in every damn corner of the house... Insane steady speeds, I would highly recommend this system.
Are you referring to your LAN wifi speed or the actual internet/WAN speed? I guess for Comcast it could be possible that you would get higher WAN speed since it's cable and if your neighbors are not using it you somehow get a faster speed than what's paid?
Well when I run a speed test through the various test sites - speedtest.net, fast.com etc, it's how I always ran my tests and ya, I'm not sure how I'm getting higher then paid for speeds either, but I'm not complaining...
This is something everybody should watch , especially those with kids.
https://youtu.be/BwyDCHf5iCY
It's Scientific research and the "lecture" is coming from University of Melbourne, even though American is actually doing it. :)
It's about the effect of both Wi-Fi and Cellular signals on human tissue. It's about the strength, proximity to our body and length of the exposure.
It's sad , that it's not addressed in MSM enough here in the states and even worse that there are no funded long term studies in US. Just wondering, why :)
Exposure to the sun causes skin cancer. Everyone should stay indoors always forever.
Where's my damn tinfoil hat??
Tinfoil hat? That thing is just going to reflect those evil space cancer rays toward me. Get that tumor gun away from me, you psycho!
Although more studies need to be done there have been some larger scale ones done going all the way back to the days when cell phones were first introduced. It's impossible anywhere on the globe to avoid wireless pollution but the best advice is to keep exposure low and you should be ok just as we do with radiation. We are exposed to radiation ever day naturally without ill effect. It's when levels get higher that problems arise.
You are exposed to wireless signals and radiation every minute of your day. But those exposures are so minimal, it would take decades upon decades to feel the effect. Using that microwave? Enjoy your dose of radiation. Carry that cellphone? Haha, joke on you. Watching TV? You will become a mutant soon. Like flying? Better like radiation.
Google WiFi was what we chose it's awesome super easy to set up
Agreed for short distance but long distance, Google can't beat Amplify. Plus, Amplify has game mode/streaming mode (QoS purpose) that one could toggle easily from a phone app which is nice !!!
Love my Eero system. OP failed to mention that you can purchase additional base units which do include ethernet. I have 4 base units in my home, all hardwired.
Google WiFi working well enough not to require ethernet through my house but I wish it had more features like vpn
There is another good option in Linksys Velop.
Google WiFi totally fixed wireless access in my house. I never even have to think about it anymore. Before, my phone would not transfer to the stronger signal when moving through my house. With google WiFi, I can't remember a time when I checked my phone and didn't have a strong signal.
Does having Ethernet ports give you an avantage in speed with this setup? Or is it mostly just for items that only have Ethernet ports?
I.e. would it give me better speed on my ps4 vs going completely wireless?
Physical connection is always better than wireless. But not as convenient. But if you have a console or stream box, physical is always better.
Yes, you will have a better connection with a physical cable. That's always true. If it's feasible to connect your PS via Ethernet, you should do it. You'll get lower latency, and better video streaming if you use it for 4K streaming.
I tried the Amplifi in my parent's house last year, and the bandwidth was horrible-- I thought with two satellites that satellite A would talk to B, and B would talk to the base station. Nope, if A can see the base station, it will bypass B, even though B's signal is 10X stronger.
Replaced it with the Orbi and immediately got full bandwidth where I needed it. If you have to have full speed, it's worth the extra money.
To be fair, a lot of software updates since last year....I also experienced what you described but once I moved one of the antennas/beacons to a different plug in the house, I receive much better signal.
So my current ASUS router has the ability to set up my own personal VPN within the router. Do any of these offer that advanced setting?
I use this feature only a couple times a year but I still want it.
I went back and forth between the Lynksis Velop and Google Wi-Fi... I wanted to get the Velop for the faster speeds and advanced networking (and the fact that I could actually use a web interface to administer it)... But ended up getting the Google Wi-Fi mainly because it was half the price. I also realize that I really didn't use any of the advanced features the Velop had over Google and I don't have any WiFi devices that support the faster speeds of the Velop. After I realized this the decision way easy.
I'm also using wired backhaul so not having the additional radio detected to backhaul on Google Wi-Fi doesn't effect me... I still get 450Mbs down across all my Points.
Amplifi is a non-starter if you have toddlers in your house - it's just not practical to keep these thing safe. I also find that plugging directly into outlets significantly reduces flexibility, which is multiplied if the items are fairly big. And the Amplifi units are huge as plugs go.
Google WiFi works well for me. I'm in the Google ecosystem, and don't require/need advanced networking options. This segment is great though, having many options to choose what's best for you. I was having range issues with my single Netgear C6300 all in one modem / router I use with Comcast. I bought the Google WiFi 3 pack, currently only using two of them. Took care of any connection issues with five nest cams, four being exterior, and a multitude of other connected devices and streaming devices. Happy with it. Get what works for you.
Do any of these options permit PAT so that my ISP isn't aware of every device configuration in my home that connects to the Internet? I'm establishing my smart home and want additional security (perceived or otherwise).
I had Google Wifi for a while, great coverage. Easy to setup. No Bridge mode caused havoc for my network after using a double NAT environment for a while.
I switched to a Eero and haven't had any issues and love it so far. Setup for Eero was even easier and speed is fantastic in 3200 Sqft 2 story house.
I picked up a three pack of Google WiFi units a couple weeks ago to replace my Buffalo AirStation, which I ruined because I am a complete idiot (pro tip, folks: if you flash the OEM firmware on the AirStation 1750, you can't re-flash DD-WRT without bricking it, and the OEM firmware is hot garbage).
It's been really great so far. Setup was so easy I'd trust my parents to do it with no assistance. Connection speed is notably faster than with the previous router, especially when connected to my VPN (Windscribe). The app's features are pretty bare bones, but they are sufficient for my purposes, and the app itself is nicely designed and works well.
I had the Google Wi-Fi setup and for the most part it worked well but I kept noticing buffering with my Nest Cams (6 in total). I had the 3 pack and paired it with an OnHub to give me 4 satellites. I saw a BF sale on the Linksys Velop just to compare it and no more buffering issues - and that's only using 3 Velops (compared to the 4 Google Wifi's I had).
What I find most interesting is that I can be in the next room as one of the satellites and it'll still stay connected to a different room - I guess the connection is strong enough where it was that it didn't find the need to switch.
Requires a Google account to setup? No thanks. Think about why could they possibly require that.
This is really a no brainier. You get the Google WiFi. Mesh is proprietary and you want what will be around the longest and has a better chance to be supported in other devices. Google will build mesh into other things down the road.