Google sells its mesh Wi-Fi system in one and three packs by default, though you can customize the systems to meet the needs of your home pretty easily. The single router normally sells for $129, and the 3-pack has settled down at around $280 recently. We tend to see various discounts on the 3-pack that bring it down to around the $260 mark, but the single unit tends to just sit around full retail price, or just drop by a few bucks. If you don't have a large home or want to expand your current setup of Google Wifi routers, today's the day to do it.

Amazon has the single Google Wifi router on sale for $99.99, which is $30 off the regular price. When comparing it to other wireless routers out there feature wise, this price is extremely competitive, except it offers a few things that some other systems won't. Setting up a Google Wifi system is insanely easy, and everything can be done and managed right from your phone.

Once set up, Google will keep it up to date with OTA firmware updates that sometimes bring new features and enhanced controls to it. Basically, if you're in the market for a new wireless router, this may be one of the best ways to go. Need a little more information on Google Wifi before you buy one? Check out our full review here and then head over to Amazon to grab one for yourself.

