Although it's been over a year since Google Wifi was first announced, the gadget has, up until now, only been available in seven different countries – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. Thankfully, Google is now bringing Google Wifi to five new countries.

Those markets include Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, and they're available to purchase from their respective Google Stores starting today.

The breakdown for their pricing is as follows:

Denmark: 1090 KR for a 1-pack | 2890 KR for a 3-pack

Finland: 149 € for a 1-pack | 375 € for a 3-pack

Netherlands: 139 € for a 1-pack | 359 € for a 3-pack

Norway: 1390 KR for a 1-pack | 3590 KR for a 3-pack

Sweden: 1490 KR for a 1-pack | 3690 KR for a 3-pack

We were quite impressed with Google Wifi following our full review of the gadget last December, with our own Jerry Hildenbrand saying:

If you just need one Wi-Fi router and want something expandable (and pretty cool to use through the app) definitely go with Google Wifi here. The price is comparable to any good Wi-Fi router and you'll appreciate both the network performance and ease of use.

Along with this market expansion, Google Wifi also recently picked up some new parental control tools that allow you to block certain accounts from accessing adult websites. So, while Google Wifi might not have gotten any new hardware this year, it's clear that Google is still committed to making the product as awesome as it possibly can.

