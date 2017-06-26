Another country gets clean home Wi-Fi management from Google.

Google Wifi is extending its sales network to a new country, landing in France today. The mesh router system is going on sale at a variety of retailers, including the Google Store, Cdiscount, Boulanger and more.

A single Google Wifi point will set you back €139, which is a touch higher than the $129 here in the U.S. Interestingly, there's no three-pack discount option in France, only a two-pack discount — you can get two access points to extend your network for €249.

As we're now several months removed from the launch of Google Wifi, it's good to see the router system still expanding to new areas — it can be easy to forget about "old" products and not bring them to new markets.