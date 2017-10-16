Adult sites, begone!

Google Wifi might not have gotten any new hardware at Google's October 4 event earlier this month, but that's because it really doesn't need any. Google Wifi is still an excellent option if you're in the market for a mesh router system, and a new feature is now rolling out to the device that should make raising kids in the 21st century a whole lot easier.

That new feature is called "Site Blocking", and it works pretty much how you'd expect. Turning on Site Blocking will allow you to automatically block over eight million website that Google deems to be not appropriate for your kiddos' eyes, and it does this through the SafeSearch technology (initially created back in 2009 as a way for filtering out adult content within Google Search).

You can use the Google Wifi app to choose which Google account you want Site Blocking turned on for, and once you toggle it on for a certain person, it'll be active for all of their connected devices. So, no matter if your son or daughter is getting on the Internet with their phone or tablet, their eyes will be deterred from things they shouldn't be seeing.

Google Wifi already offers a decent selection of parental control settings, and the addition of Site Blocking is one that a lot of parents will likely come to appreciate.

Site Blocking is rolling out now to all Google Wifi devices.