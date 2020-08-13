As the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control in some parts of the world Google Search will now show you additional information about travel destinations.

"As restrictions and advisories begin to lift, we're adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search. In the next week, you'll see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week," Google's Richard Holden, VP, Product Management, Travel, said.

Over the past few months, Google has updated Search, Maps,Travel, and adjacent tools to help educate users about how the pandemic may affect their journey. This move is another feature that helps in that area as people begin to travel and vacation again. It's also one that will encourage caution in some cases.

"If a user sees that a low percentage of flights are operating, they might reconsider traveling to that destination before searching further. Or, if a high percentage of hotels has availability, it's an indication that hotels have largely re-opened in that destination," a Google spokesperson told Android Central.