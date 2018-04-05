Google Voice received a long-overdue redesign in January of 2017 , and this updated it with much-needed features and a modern UI. However, there was something that was still missing – VoIP.

After years of patiently waiting, it looks like our day has finally come. On the Google Voice Help Forum, Google's announced that it's running an open beta for Wi-Fi/data calling that's integrated directly into Google Voice.

VoIP with Google Voice allows you to make and receive calls using Wi-Fi or your mobile data connection in addition to your regular cell signal, and the big benefit to this is still being able to make calls even when you're in a dead-zone but still connected to Wi-Fi.

This feature is currently supported on the Google Voice Android app and on the web, and signing up for the beta is as easy as filling out a form, updating the Google Voice app, and following instructions on an email you'll be sent with more info on how to get everything working.

Since this is a beta, however, there are a few known issues, including:

Obihai devices won't work if you enable calling over Wi-Fi

You won't be able to use incoming call options when you enable calling over Wi-Fi and mobile data

If using Google Voice from your computer, Wi-Fi calling only works in Google Chrome (support for Firefox, Edge, and Safari is coming soon)

While using Bluetooth on Android – Buttons on your Bluetooth device won't work for accepting/declining calls, earpiece mode won't work, and calls may drop when switching between Bluetooth and speakerphone depending on your Android version

If you've got Google Voice, are you going to be signing up for this beta?

Download: Google Voice (free)