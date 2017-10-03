Google's Android Excellence picks for Fall 2017 include Robinhood, Bring!, Mint, Asphalt 8, Castle Creeps, and many others.

Earlier this summer, Google added an Android Excellence section to the Play Store to highlight the best apps and games that Android has to offer. Replacing the old Editor's Choice, Android Excellence is updated four times throughout the year to highlight new content that deserves a place on your phone, and the picks for Fall 2017 are here.

There's a solid quite a bit of variety throughout the list, including 12 apps and 13 games. The full list is as follows:

Apps

Games

I'm not much of a gamer myself, but I have used quite a few of the apps listed here. Bring! is an incredible tool for planning out your grocery list for the week, Robinhood is easily one of the best stock trading apps around, and Mint and Money Lover are great solutions for better managing your money.

All of the Android Excellence apps for Fall 2017 can be downloaded from the Play Store now.