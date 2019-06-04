After beefing up its online counterpart last month, Google is discontinuing its Google Trips app come August 5. Rumors have been circulating that the standalone app was headed to the Google graveyard ever since the company noticeably left out any news about it when they announced the revamped web service, and today the company confirmed this on a support page.

Both the online and app versions of Google Trips acts as a centralized hub for all the information you need to plan a vacation, such as your flight details, hotel bookings, and amazing grub to grab in the area. They're also integrated with Gmail to make the process even less of a headache.

Features that are currently available on the Google Trips app will migrate to Google Search and Google Maps according to Google, thus rendering the standalone app redundant. Users can still download the app until August 5, but after that date, users will see a message upon opening it that "We've said goodbye to Google Trips."

Google may formally announce their sunsetting of the Google Trips app, or they may let it fade into obscurity. Given that its signature features aren't getting shelved - users will just have to use the online service or access Google's other apps - I'd be surprised if the company brought much attention to it. Seems like their energy would be better spent promoting Google Trips' shiny new online version.