Since its debut last September , Google Tez has become one of the most popular peer-to-peer payment services in India. Tez crossed 12 million users just a couple months after its launch, and today, the app is adding a new bill payment feature.

Google announced that this was something it was working on back in December, but now that it's launching, we have more details on how exactly it'll work. To add a new bill, all you have to do is go to New Payment -> Pay your bills. From here, you'll be able to choose from a list of over 80 billers, enter your account info for the ones you'd like to add, and start making payments right away.

Users will be sent notifications as new bills come in, and in addition to paying current ones, you can go through your billing history to see which ones you've already paid and how much you're paying month-to-month. Bill payments you make are categorized by each biller, and you can set up bill payments for multiple accounts.