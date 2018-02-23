Since its debut at 2017's Google I/O conference, Google Lens has been impressing users with its ability to parse actionable and useful information from existing photos on the company's own Pixel phones. It rolled out in October within the Photos app, and then expanded to Google Assistant in November.

At the same time, Google has been touting its augmented reality platform, ARCore, as a simplified and more accessible version of Tango, requiring less specialized hardware.

Now, Google is making big changes to both ARCore and Google Lens, bringing the former out of preview with ARCore 1.0. The final SDK means that developers can publish AR apps directly to the Play Store, and they can currently run on 13 phones, including: