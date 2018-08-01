While going to Google to search for virtually anything is a common practice for many of us, the same isn't true for people in China. The Chinese government's strict censorship rules ban a regular version of Google Search from operating in the country, and while that won't be changing anytime soon, a new report from The Intercept claims that Google's working with the government to launch a censored, stripped down version of its search engine.

The project is currently codenamed as "Dragonfly" and would bring Google Search to China in the form of an Android app. While there aren't any plans for a desktop version quite yet, that shouldn't pose a real issue as 95% of users in China access the internet through a mobile device with Android holding a market share of 80%.

However, if/when that Android app launches, it won't be the same version of Google Search you and I are familiar with.

As reported by The Intercept —