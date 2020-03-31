What you need to know
- Google has stopped selling the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones.
- While you can no longer purchase them from the Google Store, the two phones are still available through Best Buy in the U.S.
- Google had stopped selling the Pixel 2 and 2 XL phones on April 1 last year.
Google's 2018 flagship phones – the Pixel 3 and 3 XL can no longer be purchased from the Google Store. As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, the previous listing for the Pixel 3 on the Google Store now takes you to the store homepage. While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones can still be found in the "phones category," all versions are listed as being out of stock.
A Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that the store has sold through its inventory of the Pixel 3 series phones and that the sales of the two flagship phones have completed. In addition to the Google Store, the two phones appear to be sold out on Amazon and B&H Photo as well.
Currently, the only retailer that seems to have the Pixel 3 in stock is Best Buy. So if you're interested in getting a Pixel 3, you should order one from Best Buy before the stocks run out.
Google Pixel 3
If you're looking for a new phone that is relatively compact in terms of size, the Pixel 3 is worth taking a look. It comes with a 5.5-inch FHD+ P-OLED display, an excellent 12.2MP single rear camera, and Qi wireless charging support.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to pick the right chair for working from home
It's hard to get anything done in a chair that's just not comfortable. Here's how to make sure it doesn't happen to you.
Twitch is back up and running!
Twitch was experiencing some issues earlier today, but as of 3:54 PM ET, the company says everything is back to normal.
Eero Pro review: An excellent mesh router, but overkill for small spaces
Eero is one of the best-known names in mesh networking, and for good reason. It's a router system that's both simple and powerful, and one that makes it easy to configure as big as your house (and beyond) requires without adding needless complication.
The Google Pixel 4 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 4. There are many great options that get close, though.