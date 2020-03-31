Google's 2018 flagship phones – the Pixel 3 and 3 XL can no longer be purchased from the Google Store. As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, the previous listing for the Pixel 3 on the Google Store now takes you to the store homepage. While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones can still be found in the "phones category," all versions are listed as being out of stock.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that the store has sold through its inventory of the Pixel 3 series phones and that the sales of the two flagship phones have completed. In addition to the Google Store, the two phones appear to be sold out on Amazon and B&H Photo as well.

Currently, the only retailer that seems to have the Pixel 3 in stock is Best Buy. So if you're interested in getting a Pixel 3, you should order one from Best Buy before the stocks run out.