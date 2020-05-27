Previously, Stadia games could only be streamed in 1080 or in 4K, with no proper support for other resolutions like 1440p. That's just changed, as the official Stadia Twitter account has confirmed that 1440p support is now available, provided that the users already met the requirements for streaming in 4K.

We’ve completed rolling out improved resolution settings. Players using a display with a resolution between 1440p and 4K will be able to stream in 1440p instead of 1080p, so long as they meet all of the requirements to play in 4K: https://t.co/2oA33pCSMc — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 27, 2020

Playing in 4K resolution requires a Stadia Pro subscription and a network speed of 35mbps or better. It also uses around 20GB/hr, so if you have a data cap, you should definitely keep that in mind.

Google is slowly continuing to update Stadia, with wireless Stadia controller support added for anyone playing through PC a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile on the exclusive games front, Shannon Studstill, former head of Sony Santa Monica, is now in charge of a new Stadia Games and Entertainment studio.