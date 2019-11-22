What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched a few days ago.
- According to tracking website Sensor Tower, the Stadia app has been downloaded over 175,000 on mobile platforms.
- You currently need the Stadia app to set up the service so it's a rough estimate of sales figures.
- You can purchase the Stadia Premiere Edition for $129 on the Google Store.
Google Stadia launched a few days ago and whenever a new gaming platform releases, everyone wants to know how much it's sold. While the company hasn't provided any sales figures as of yet, Sensor Tower said that the Stadia app for Android and iOS has been downloaded over 175,000 times. NeoGAF managed to find an article by GamesIndustry which quoted the findings.
You can take a look at an excerpt from the article below. It's unclear how many of the 175,000 downloads were able to enter their access codes to start using Stadia. This figure also includes those who downloaded the Stadia app out of curiosity and didn't purchase the hardware. Keep in mind that the 175,000 is just a rough estimate of how many units are in players' hands.
Though we don't have sales numbers on... Stadia's launch, an extremely rough approximation can be gleaned from the number of downloads of the mobile app, which stand at over 175,000 according to Sensor Tower... The app appears to be effectively necessary to use... Stadia, as it is the only way to purchase games and allows users to cast games to their browsers or TVs via Chromecast... While those who have not purchased Google Stadia can still download the free app from the App Store or Google Play, without an access code received from purchasing Stadia, the app is useless... Sensor Tower has shared that 90.7 percent of all downloads of the Stadia app were on Android, while the rest were on iOS. Additionally, the US accounted for over 41 percent of all downloads of the Stadia app.
It's unclear what Google's expectations at launch are, but in comparison, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 sold a million units individually in the first 24 hours. Cloud gaming is still a new technology, so it'll be a while before it's widely adopted, if ever. Lower figures were expected. It'll be interesting to see how this 175,000 figure grows in the coming weeks to months.
We've been playing on Stadia for a while now, and the image quality doesn't compare to what the Xbox One X offers. However, the minuscule loading times and better frame rates for games like Destiny 2 should entice many gamers.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Google Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
UHD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Google Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia controller is all you need to use Google Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Would you buy a Samsung phone with a 120Hz display?
Samsung's latest One UI 2 Beta indicates that it's working a phone with a 120Hz display. Is that something you'd consider buying?
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S11
The first leaked renders of the Galaxy S11 have revealed a hole-punch display and five rear cameras.
AT&T is bringing its 5G service to consumers next month
AT&T says tens of millions of consumers will get its 5G network coverage soon.
Check out the latest games available for the Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy for it!