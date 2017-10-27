Pichai used Alphabet's latest earnings call to talk about Pixel 2 preorder performance and the company's recent deal with HTC.

Alphabet held its latest earnings call on October 26, and during this, it was revealed that the company saw a revenue increase of 24% when looking at its year-over-year earnings. This was already impressive enough on its own, but when talking about Google's hardware performance, CEO Sundar Pichai also announced that Pixel 2 preorders on day one were more than double the amount the company saw last year with the first-generation Pixel.

This is a huge milestone for Google, especially considering that this is only the company's second time at truly creating and launching its own phone. Last year's Pixel created for a bit of uproar for diehard Android fans between the axing of the Nexus brand and dated design, but display issues aside, Google appears to have made a much more positive impact on consumers this time around.

Also during the earning's call, Pichai says:

To get these devices in people's hands, we are also focused on scaling our go-to-market strategy. We are investing more in marketing, we are launching in more countries, and we are offering these devices in more retailers and we are already seeing results.

Pichai also references the HTC deal that went through shortly before the Pixel 2's announcement on October 4, saying that its acquisition of the company's engineers is "the foundation for our continuity efforts next year."

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are still two of the best Android phones you can currently buy, and when you combine them with the likes of the Google Home Mini, Home Max, and Pixelbook, it becomes very clear that Google is serious about being as powerful of a hardware company as it can be. This year certainly seems to be a success for Google, and I'm sure plenty of you are already excited for what the company will have to show off in 2018.