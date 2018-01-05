More than one Google Home was sold every second.
This past holiday season, there's a good chance you either bought or received a smart speaker of some sort. Amazon's been dominating this space since the first Echo Dot came out in 2016, but with the launch of the Google Home Mini in late 2017, Google finally had its own ultra-cheap speaker to get inside as many people's homes as possible.
Google recently shared a post on its blog outlining the success of Home products and the Assistant throughout the past year, and perhaps the most surprising bit of news is that more than one Google Home product was sold every single second in 2017 after the Home Mini started shipping in October.
Google doesn't really say if it started counting these sales on the Home Mini's launch date (October 19) or later in the month when it actually began shipping to consumers, but even so, we can estimate that about 6 million Home speakers were sold. Google doesn't say which of its three speakers accounted for the most sales, but seeing as how you could buy the Home Mini for just $29 throughout most of 2017, this is what we're guessing was the most popular.
In addition to this, Google also says that the Assistant is now available on over 400 million devices and can control more than 1,500 smart home devices from over 225 different brands. Usage of Google Homes increased by nine times this past holiday season compared to the one in 2016, making it more apparent than ever that Google is coming at Amazon and its Echo brand with full force.
Now that we're talking about it, did you buy or receive a Google Home during the holidays?
Reader comments
Hmm, everyone said Google was too late to the party since Alexa is everywhere nowadays. Lol.
All goes to show people recognize Google Assistant is unmatched in AI capability.
Google is the best in searches point blank period
Google may be the best in searches, but the Google Home itself is not.
Almost every time the GH says it can't find some information, I can go to the Google home page and get the info.
AI my a$$!
Weird I ask it lots of things and get the answers I want. I also control multiple things in my house.
I think all it goes to show is that it was one of two devices on sale for $29, which made it a great cheap Christmas gift. And if Best Buy was sold out of Echo Dots, then it was the only choice.
Got the mini from the Google store once i got the email telling me it was back in stock for Canada. So far so good!
If Google sold 6 million, then Amazon had to sold 20 million Echos.
Every store in my area was sold out of Echos, but had Google Homes galore.
Maybe the 6 million is how many they shipped to stores.
Seeing as Amazon has never mentioned how many Echo Dots they've sold, I'm unsure how you come to the assumption about twenty muillion units having been sold.
I don't have any idea how many they've sold but I'd still agree with his point. Me and quite a few members of my family received Echo devices for Xmas and looking on Facebook tonnes of my friends also got them. YouTube is suddenly flooded with 'funny' videos of old people struggling to interact with theirs that they received so just from looking around it's pretty obvious they sold a LOT this Xmas. In contrast I don't know anyone who bought or received a Google Home. I'll still be buying a Home Mini to compare with my Echo Dot then whichever I prefer I'll get a few more of for around the house.
That's a common misrepresentation of the data no matter what rag you read. Publications always say "sold" when the number actually means "shipped" to the stores. Occasionally, they'll get it right, and say "shipped".
I got a Google Home mini as a gift. Once I got it set up, I was so impressed that I started a smart home revolution at my house. The kids can't get enough of Google Home. Now they just need to add some new features like the ability to ignore voice input from my kids...
+1000
I received a new mini, making it my 3rd Google Home speaker. :-)
Useless piece of crap.
Don't be so hard on yourself
Home Mini was the only thing I asked for this year and received 4. There's one in all the major rooms of my apartment.
Impulse buy, great gift for the price
I brought 3 home minis, 1 for each floor of our house. We really enjoy them.
Show off.
Have a home and a mini....bought my brother a mini for Christmas....
Does this count all the "Buy X and get a Google Home Mini for free" promotions?? Because that would skew the numbers hard...
I love Google and my Google Home. But ya...
I get your thought, but something still had to be bought to get the Mini nonetheless.
I migrated from Echo to Home. I already had one Home, so got a Mini and then a MAX to cap it off. Love the sound on the Max.
I treated my household to a Google home and Google home minie for Xmas 😁 liking them so far.
Two Homes, and one mini. And I need another mini for the laundry room in the basement.
Loving the Minis! At just thirty bucks a room, I have 'em stashed throughtout the house acting as supplimental speakers. My main stereo system can be perceived from all over, but the minis add just enough presence to clearly hear music everywhere. Kind of like rear speakers, just barely perceptible. The microphones? They're switched off! Poor man's Sonos system!
I bought mine in October from Argos here in the UK and it cost £49, i used to have the Echo Dot but sold it because it wasn't as functional as the Google Home Mini.
The fact that you can upload 50,000 songs to Google Music for free, compared to the 250 songs that you were allowed to upload to Amazon was a big selling point, plus Google are the best at search and I have been using that to find things out; as well as checking my calendar & setting wake up alarms.
I've seen many reviews slating the speaker on the Home Mini, but I have found it to be quite powerful and not 'tinny' sounding as people have mentioned.
It's a great device and for £49, you can't go wrong.
P.S.; I'm looking forward to the Home Max being launched soon.
Bought a Home and a Home Mini for our home and a Home for my daughter whose at college. She wanted a bluetooth speaker and she shares our Google Play Music family sub so it made perfect sense.
I also have a full echo and a dot. Google blows them away in regards to voice recognition and versatility. The Mini's speaker is also light years better than the Dot's. I wasn't expecting the Mini's speaker to be useable for music. I mainly bought it to answer questions and to be able to throw Youtube videos to my TV via Chromecast. I now am thinking about retiring my Echo products.
Note: A fun thing to do if you have both Echo and Google Home is to have them talk to each other. Tell the Google Home "Hey Google, Echo is right next to you." It responds by saying something like, "That's exciting! Alexa, I have a question for you. Will you be my friend". Echo then responds, "Sure. That would be great." or something similar.
Got a Mini for Xmas to add to my GH. Works great.
I got myself one and gave three as gifts. They were well received. I enjoy mine.
Hopefully they gain more... Google assistant so much better than Alexa.
I got 2 already, great deals at Target one with a $20 gift card and another at 29.00 minus 20 when you add a Wemo switch so basically free. Google was smart giving them away in order to catchup to and eventually surpass the Echo
Can the Google Home mini or any of the Google Home speakers stream music to a Bluetooth device like a hifi etc? I know it doesn't have a 3.5mm jack but that's not an issue
I got a Google home for free when I bought a Chromebook plus from Best buy this past month. I was going to sell it, as I'm invested in Roku for TV devices but it works pretty well for music and my wife enjoys using it too. So we're hooked.
One Home and one Mini in my house, speakers sound nice, I also bought a JBL Playlist wit build in Chromecast.... Had some trouble connecting them all together, but for now it works just fine....
Home forever changed the way I watch TV, now I can never get rid of Youtube TV!
Got a Home and two minis, liked them so much ordered another mini and some Chromecasts while they were all on sale.
Hey Google, why won't you play music in my library?
The Google product forum that has to be one biggest issues. It is so random in how it selects your library or a radio mix. It drives me crazy. Hopefully with 6 million extra customers now maybe they will finally fix it.
I've had the same issue when I bought the Home Mini but now it's working just fine; what I'd do is ask 'Hey Google, play Paperback Writer by the Beatles', if that doesn't work then I ask 'Hey Google play the Beatles, Paperback Writer'.
I bet the Lions share of these were resellers hoping to make a buck with the price jump back in effect.
Five right now with a sixth on the way. LIFX lights and Wemo plugs.
Next project is the thermostats.
