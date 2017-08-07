Grab the 32GB Pixel with Daydream View for just $524.
With the Pixel 2 on the horizon, Google has started offering lucrative discounts on the Pixel and Pixel XL. The 32GB Pixel is on sale for $524, a $125 discount from its retail price. The Pixel XL, meanwhile, is seeing a $200 decrease in price, and is now available for just $569 for the 32GB variant and $669 for the 128GB model. Google is also throwing in a free Daydream View with every order — just add the VR headset to your cart along with either the Pixel or Pixel XL.
Here's the breakdown of the new pricing:
- 32GB Google Pixel - $524 - down from $649 ($125 off)
- 128GB Google Pixel - $624 - down from $749 ($125 off)
- 32GB Google Pixel XL - $569 - down from $769 ($200 off)
- 128GB Google Pixel XL - $669 - down from $869 ($200 off)
Google mentions that the free Daydream View promotion is valid only until supplies last. If you're interested in either the Pixel or Pixel XL, now is the time to act.
Reader comments
Still a little too much
^this
I don't think this deal quite merits screaming-"IT'S AN INSANE DEAL". It's a decent deal, especially on the XL, but they should have knocked the same $200.00 off of the regular size Pixel. As a matter of fact, I'm surprised that the better deal, if they're not going to be equal, isn't on the regular size Pixel.
Yet they're still incredibly overpriced. These phones aren't worth more than 400€
Small pixel is £400 SIM free at Carphone Warehouse in the UK.
US only?
Glad I took advantage of the T-Mobile$325 in credits for buying the Pixel two months ago. Looks like it ended in May and, although it's credited over two years, looks like Google isn't having any fire sales any time soon, especially on the smaller Pixel, which is my preference this time around.