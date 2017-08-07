Grab the 32GB Pixel with Daydream View for just $524.

With the Pixel 2 on the horizon, Google has started offering lucrative discounts on the Pixel and Pixel XL. The 32GB Pixel is on sale for $524, a $125 discount from its retail price. The Pixel XL, meanwhile, is seeing a $200 decrease in price, and is now available for just $569 for the 32GB variant and $669 for the 128GB model. Google is also throwing in a free Daydream View with every order — just add the VR headset to your cart along with either the Pixel or Pixel XL.

Here's the breakdown of the new pricing:

32GB Google Pixel - $524 - down from $649 ($125 off)

128GB Google Pixel - $624 - down from $749 ($125 off)

32GB Google Pixel XL - $569 - down from $769 ($200 off)

128GB Google Pixel XL - $669 - down from $869 ($200 off)

Google mentions that the free Daydream View promotion is valid only until supplies last. If you're interested in either the Pixel or Pixel XL, now is the time to act.

See at Google Store