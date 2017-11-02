How. Does. This. Happen.
As great of devices as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are, Google's been facing a heap of issues since their release last month. First, there were numerous complaints about the Pixel 2 XL's display, then came reports of the regular Pixel 2 exhibiting a hissing sound due to the NFC chip, and most recently, the company is facing a possible class-action lawsuit.
Now, in addition to all of that, it's being reported that Google is shipping some Pixel 2 XL units that don't have Android installed.
You read that correctly. Google is selling and shipping devices that are missing the entire operating system.
It's not clear how or why this is happening, but what we do know is that multiple users on Reddit (spotted by 9to5Google) are reporting this issue. When an affected device is turned on for the first time, a message pops up saying "Can't find valid operating system. The device will not start." The first sightings of this appear to date back to six days ago from the date of publishing this article, but another customer received a device like this just yesterday (November 1).
Buyers that have received a device like this are being instructed to contact Google and return it for a new model, and while it is good to see that Google isn't leaving them in the dark, something like this really shouldn't happen in the first place. There's still some debate as to whether or not Google or LG is to blame here, but in any case, we hope that the two companies can work together to get their quality control issues figured out ASAP.
Reader comments
LG phones are hit or miss.
It's a Google phone. They can choose any manufacturer they want but ultimately Google is responsible.
Is the codename for the Pixel 2 XL Surströmming?
This is my favorite comment ever.
Look, this is just proving Google's commitment to shipping the leanest, most bloat-free devices possible.
🤣🤣🤣
Amazing comment!
That made me laugh and all my stress went away.
Wait til it bootloops.
Hey that's why they gave you two year warranty
Maybe this is a variety of boot loop. As in the file early in the boot process is corrupt.
I bet its the last time they will use LG
Wish Samsung would do this so I could put a decent OS on one of their phones instead.
It's funny how all the positive attributes of this phone are linked to Google but all the negatives are blamed on LG. This is a Google phone, not an LG. When something is wrong with an iPhone, Apple gets the blame, not Foxconn.
Even without an OS, I'm sure AC would review one of these units and say its the best phone money can buy! lmfao!!!!!!
Their review is based on the unit they had.
I seem to be fortunate. My 2 XL came with an operating system.
This product launch is a complete clusterf*ck
Who's in charge of quality control, LG or Google?
Pretty sure nobody is lol
Well, it would address the nav/status bar burn in issues.....