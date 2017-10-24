C'mon, Google...
Between screen burn-in and mysterious hissing/clicking sounds, Google can't seem to catch a break with its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The two phones that were supposed to be the best Android handsets of the year have quickly found themselves amidst a heap of controversy and debate, and unfortunately for Google, the hits keep on coming.
On the "Pixel 2 Display Megathread" on r/GooglePixel, 9to5Google noted that one user reported their Pixel 2 128 GB model had shipped to them with a note in the box saying that it had failed its quality control inspection.
Dpezet (the Redditor that received the defective Pixel 2) uploaded a picture of his phone, and sure enough, there's a note from QC saying that it shouldn't ship due to cosmetic damage. Dpezet did note that he couldn't see any scratches or imperfections, but even so, the phone still failed an inspection and should never have shipped.
This isn't a travesty, but it sure doesn't make Google look good.
Google has since reached out and will be replacing the Pixel 2 for a new model along with a $10 Google Play credit, and while it is nice of them to throw something in along with the free return, it still seems like a pretty weak apology for shipping a phone that shouldn't have ever arrived on a customer's doorstep.
So, who's to blame here?
HTC is technically manufacturing the smaller Pixel 2, but Google makes it very clear through its marketing and advertising that these are phones "made by Google." Some are on the side that HTC is to blame, whereas others believe that Google should be held accountable.
One reported fluke like this on its own isn't that big of a deal, but when stacked up next to the other many complaints that the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are facing, it sure doesn't help Google's image right now.
